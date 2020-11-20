Eddie Vedder Drops New Music

Eddie Vedder’s wife held a charity event, Venture Into Cures, earlier this week —and from that, we got new tracks from Eddie Vedder. This was the write up for the event: The show will feature uplifting stories of individuals with EB and their families along with celebrity friends Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Keb’ Mo’, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, Adam Sandler, Lukas, Micah, & Willie Nelson, Renée Zellweger, and many more! Venture Into Cures is packed with noteworthy moments like the debut of a brand new song by Eddie Vedder inspired by EB stories. All proceeds benefit EB Research Partnership. (find the link to the event here)

Listen to the first track, Matter of Time,’ below.

The second track is not new although this is the first time it’s available, the song ‘Say Hi’ was written for a six year old boy, Eli Meyer, who suffers from Epidermolysis Bullosa.