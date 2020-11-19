Winter Fun at Friday Harbour

On the heels of the first significant snowfall in our area Friday Harbour Resort is transforming into a winter wonderland with some new activities to get you outside into the outdoor fresh air with some exercise and fun events to take part in to help enjoy this upcoming winter season right in our back yard.

One of the first offerings of the season will be the all new Luma Light Trail which will feature close to a kilometre of stunning light displays. You can grab a Starbuck’s coffee and journey through the trail which opens November 28th, and runs every Thursday through Sunday from 5pm until 9pm. The Luma Light Trail experience can be booked on-line in advance. To ensure physical distancing, reservations are required and masks must be worn as required by the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit. Also, groups of five or more will receive a 10% discount when booking their LUMA experience. This will be automatically deducted at checkout.

Another exciting development will be found at Centre Ice. Friday Harbour’s Harbour Master Building is being transformed into Centre Ice, which will offer skate rentals, check in for the all-new skating rink opening November 28th (weather permitting) and also the all-new Glice Skate Trail. Bookings can be made on-line and must be made in advance of your arrival.

Also new this year, The Clubhouse at The Nest Golf Course is being converted into the Winter Outdoor Adventure Centre where you will be able to rent cross-country skis, snowshoes and fat bikes so that you can get out and enjoy all of the amazing space Friday Harbour has to offer. The Winter Outdoor Adventure Centre will open once there is enough snow to create the trails.

In a year where so many people will be cooped up at home, Friday Harbour’s new outdoor fresh air activities are going to be a welcome addition to our Central Ontario winter playground and they encourage guests to visit www.FridayHarbour.com to plan a full day at the resort including perhaps booking a dinner reservation at the Beach Club, exploring the shops and activities on the Boardwalk, and getting outside to celebrate everything winter has to offer. Friday Harbour Resort is located at 25th Side Road on the 13th Line in Innisfil. Get out and enjoy this winter!