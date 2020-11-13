Listen Live

*Watch* Tiger Woods Documentary On The Way From HBO

Arrives January 2021

By Uncategorized

The Masters weekend is here, usually it takes place in April however I don’t need to explain why it’s been moved this year. Spring is already exciting enough, we needed the Master in the Fall. It runs four days Thursday til Sunday the 15th and yesterday we saw a trailer arrive for a Tiger Woods documentary. Tiger Woods is a great a golfer, is he the best? Up for debate — but his life in and around the game is impressive, and his life outside of the game is wild as well. Perfect for a documentary and the best news about this is that the documentary is two parts. Two episodes — we aren’t getting a 9 part series where we dissect his childhood friends and his first pet. Check out the trailer below.

