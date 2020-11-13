Watch* Tiger Woods Documentary On The Way From HBO

The Masters weekend is here, usually it takes place in April however I don’t need to explain why it’s been moved this year. Spring is already exciting enough, we needed the Master in the Fall. It runs four days Thursday til Sunday the 15th and yesterday we saw a trailer arrive for a Tiger Woods documentary. Tiger Woods is a great a golfer, is he the best? Up for debate — but his life in and around the game is impressive, and his life outside of the game is wild as well. Perfect for a documentary and the best news about this is that the documentary is two parts. Two episodes — we aren’t getting a 9 part series where we dissect his childhood friends and his first pet. Check out the trailer below.

Tiger Woods, like you’ve never seen him before.#TigerHBO, a new two-part documentary, is coming January 2021 to @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Q58h7Dutvg — HBO (@HBO) November 12, 2020