BBC Anchor Gets Caught On Live TV Flipping The Bird

When was the last time you gave someone the finger? Did they deserve it? Who knows what happened moments before this, but it’s doubtful the teleprompter read ‘Give the middle finger.’ But you never know.

It’s more likely that they were messing around. Surely you have done that at work. Just because they work on TV on a huge broadcast that people around the world can see, doesn’t mean they don’t screw around.

Watch below as this woman pulls off the recovery of the century and goes from flipping the bird to the camera right into her report.