Watch: Will Smith is ecstatic in first trailer for ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special, which will air on HBO Mac on November 19th, is here.

“You’ve probably seen the picture, me with the whole Fresh Prince cast…but you’re not ready for this trailer. You couldn’t be ready for this trailer! Happy Thanksgiving, yes, you’re welcome Will,” Smith says before the trailer opens.

The two-minute clip sees Smith joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The reunion was taped on the 30th anniversary of the original show’s premiere date.

Watch the trailer in full below.