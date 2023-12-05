Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Leaks 12 Hours Early

One of the most anticipated video games ever is finally getting a trailer and release date, Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games planned to drop the new footage on December 5th at 9 am EST, which is a time that hasn’t happened yet… Someone is going to get in a bit of trouble as the game that has been in development for 10 years had its trailer leaked online less than 12 hours before they planned.

GTA 5, the previous game released in September of 2013, featured online gameplay that the world had never seen before. Think about how long it takes for a sequel to be pumped out? Maybe 2 years? In some cases much quicker. Video games are a different beast, certainly one that is as expansive as Grand Theft Auto, nevertheless, the game that has been in development for 10 years dropped its trailer, a brisk 1 minute and 30 seconds of footage.