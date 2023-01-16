Comet Set To Pass Earth For First Time In 50,000 Years

It doesn’t have a sexy name or a cool back story…yet, but for the first time in fifty thousand years, “C/2022 E3” is going to pass by us at the end of the month!

It was literally just discovered last year at Caltech, but people smarter than me have tracked this from the Oort Cloud and know its trajectory. Experts have not only calculated it last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago, but it may never pass Earth again!

How And When To See It

So, this will be the first real test of using my new telescope. I’ll keep everyone updated on how I do trying to see this sucker with my own eyes! Good luck astronomers!