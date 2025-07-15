Canada's Top Scientist Releases UAP Report

📡 Canada’s top scientist drops the Sky Canada UAP report

Today, Canada’s Chief Science Advisor, Dr. Mona Nemer, dropped the final report from the Sky Canada Project, a scientific deep‑dive into how Canadians report Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). Formerly known as UFOs, the new term UAPs has taken hold since the subject has become more mainstream. And this report helps shift the conversation away from "alien conspiracies" and onto establishing real, scientific protocols for the divided world of reporting UAP sightings.

🎯 Who is Dr. Mona Nemer & what is the Office of the Chief Science Advisor?

Dr. Mona Nemer, is the long-standing Chief Science Advisor of Canada, with a specialty in cardiovascular health. She has advised government leaders since 2017. Her office, housed within Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), ensures federal decisions are guided by transparency, scientific rigour and public engagement. It also publishes yearly reports to the Prime Minister and Industry Minister. This Sky Canada Project is one such report.

🌌 What is the Sky Canada Project?

Canadians report between 600-1000 UAP sightings per year, so the Canadian government, through the Chief Science Advisor's office, initiated ithis project in Fall 2022, to assess Canada's approach to handling these reports of sightings. Until now, tehre has been no clear public portal for reporting, nor any official scientific follow up.

The January 2025 preliminary report found that:

1 in 4 Canadians say they've seen a UAP, yet only 10% report it.

40% don’t know who to report to.

No single federal body compiles or analyzes sightings.

NGOs fill gaps, but no radars or labs support public reports

🧭 Key recommendations from the report

Single national lead, potentially the Canadian Space Agency, to standardize and collect UAP data. Dedicated hotline/app and public portal for sightings, encouraging pilots and civilians to report without fear or stigma. Transparent analysis and open investigations, with findings shared publicly to reduce misinformation. Scientific engagement, citizen science programs, interactive tools, and regular surveys to track Canadian attitudes. Global collaboration with groups like U.S. AARO, NASA, France’s GEIPAN, and Chile’s SEFAA to align data and methods.

conclusion

This report being released today is another big step into legitimizing and putting the UAP topic into the mainstream. It's an official recognition from the Canadian government, with a an actual scientific approach to handling the reporting of UAP incidents. It transforms UAP from fringe chatter into a cohesive national initiative, embracing science, public trust and international connection. The truth is out there!

Read the whole report here!