Young people are dumbing down their technology in favour of flip phones and vinyl records

Don't judge the younger generation, because they're probably smarter than all of us.

A growing number of Gen Zers (those younger than 27) are ditching smartphone technology and opting for retro options like flip phones, older digital cameras, and physical media.

Yes, retro is cool, but it'll also be beneficial for your mental health to disconnect.

A woman who goes by the name Lindsey on TikTok says she's hanging up her iPhone, because, in addition to being addictive, phones feed you constant ads, leading to an addictive cycle of consumption.

Finally, she adds that her old high school flip phone is still functioning very well, while iPhones are designed to slow down after a few years.

She admits it will take a while to get rid of her iPhone fully, but she's on the right track.

"For now, the flip phone is my main phone" she explains, 'I use my old iPhone to film and post on social media from home (it's like an iPod touch haha).

Another woman, who goes by the name Meni, echoes these reasons, saying her brain feels like mush from being on her smartphone for several hours a day.

"I no longer live my life, I just watch other people live theirs, and feel $h!ty about mine," she explained.

Instead, she dug out her old flip phone and e-book reader and feels a million times better.

Of course, they won't forgo all smart technology, but they are no longer chained to it.

