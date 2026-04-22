Artemis II Astronaut Shares Incredible iPhone Video Of Earth Setting On Moon

This is not an ad for an iPhone… I don’t think.

But honestly, maybe it should be.

With all four astronauts back on Earth, recovering from their 400,000-kilometre round trip around the moon, we’re starting to get a few more nuggets from their voyage.

The photos alone have been incredible.

And now, we’re seeing what Reid Wiseman saw in real time… when he did what most of us would probably do, pulled out his phone and hit record.

He couldn’t post it right away, obviously but it was worth the wait.

Have a look at “Earth Set" as the spacecraft drifts toward the far side of the moon and planet Earth slowly disappears behind it.



Only one chance in this lifetime…



Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset. You can hear the shutter on the Nikon as @Astro_Christina is hammering away on 3-shot brackets and capturing those… pic.twitter.com/8aWnaFJ69c — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 19, 2026