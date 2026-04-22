Listen Live

Artemis II Astronaut Shares Incredible iPhone Video Of Earth Setting On Moon

Uncategorized | Tech
Published April 22, 2026
By Bryan Flannery

This is not an ad for an iPhone… I don’t think.
But honestly, maybe it should be.

With all four astronauts back on Earth, recovering from their 400,000-kilometre round trip around the moon, we’re starting to get a few more nuggets from their voyage.

The photos alone have been incredible.

And now, we’re seeing what Reid Wiseman saw in real time… when he did what most of us would probably do, pulled out his phone and hit record.

He couldn’t post it right away, obviously but it was worth the wait.

Have a look at “Earth Set" as the spacecraft drifts toward the far side of the moon and planet Earth slowly disappears behind it.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
1
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close