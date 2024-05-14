Apple Apologizes for Crushing Art Into An iPad

Apple has recently apologized for their most recent iPad Pro commercial and we’ll let you decide if the apology was necessary.

First is the ad released on Apple CEO, Tim Cook’s, X account.

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

So what’s the big deal?

Some on the wide ol’ internet have said that this ad has the symbolism of human creativity, and art, including a record player, paint, cameras, and even video games, and then proceeds to crush that all into the latest and thinnest iPad yet.

Most commenters have an issue with all these symbols being crushed so wantonly, and one stated they needed less technology in their life.

Apple apologized and stated they missed the mark. They meant to celebrate and empower creatives… instead of crushing them.

Let’s be real, there are much worse ads out there to apologize for…