What Is the MSG Sphere In Las Vegas?

The most high-tech concert venue finally turned on some lights. Well — all the lights…1.2 million hockey-puck sized LED lights, making this building the largest display of LED lights in the world, not to be confused with the brightest light in the world that sits atop the LUXOR — in Las Vegas as well.

It’s hell on earth! Well, that video looked like it. The outside walls of the structure can go into pretty much any image and it’s fascinating to look at it. We haven’t seen what the inside looks like but it’s an 18,000-seat concert/movie venue where U2 will be playing in the fall.