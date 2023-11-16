Watch This Electric Car Break A Speed World Record. In Reverse.

The Rimac Nevera has 4 independent electric motors putting out 1,914 horsepower and it goes from 0- 60mph or 96.6 kmh in 1.74 seconds and tops out at 256 mph or 411.9 kmh!

The $2.5 million price tag is fitting for a car that has now broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in reverse at 171.34mph or 275.74 kmh

Electric vehicles don’t have a transmission with a dedicated gear to reverse, which limits the speed you can go backward in a traditional gas vehicle.

One of the chief engineers of the team admitted that when they first started developing the Rimac Nevera the team joked about breaking the reverse record. Later on in the project, they started to seriously consider the feat.

Matija Renić says “It occurred to us during development that Nevera would probably be the world’s fastest car in reverse, but we kind of laughed it off. The aerodynamics, cooling and stability hadn’t been engineered for travelling backwards at speed, after all,” said Renić. “But then, we started to talk about how fun it would be to give it a shot.”

The previous record holder drove to 102.58 mph in a modified Caterham 7.

