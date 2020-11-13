Win AC/DC’s Vinyl Library and More

Rock 95 is giving you an AC/DC WINNING Weekend!

In honor of AC/DC’s seventeenth full-length album “Power Up” featuring their hit single Shot In The Dark…Rock 95 is giving you the chance to win an AMAZING prize fit for any AC/DC fanatic!

A 19-piece AC/DC vinyl library including their new album Power Up, plus a Power Up t-shirt, toque, and a limited-edition deluxe CD lightbox.

Just visit our Rock 95’s Facebook page and like and share for the chance to WIN!

The vinyl library being awarded includes the following titles (this is subject to change due to product availability):

1. High Voltage

2. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

3. Let There Be Rock

4. Powerage

5. Highway To Hell

6. Back In Black

7. For Those About To Rock We Salute You

8. Flick of the Switch

9. Fly On The Wall

10. Blow Up Your Video

11. The Razors Edge

12. Ballbreaker

13. Stiff Upper Lip

14. Black Ice

15. Rock Or Bust

16. If You Want Blood You’ve Got It

17. Who Made Who

18. 74 Jailbreak

19. Power Up

Winner will be announced on Monday November 16th, 2020 and contacted via Facebook Messenger.

AC/DC will release their seventeenth full-length album POWER UP on November 13, 2020. This marks the legendary band’s first new music since 2014.

To set the stage, they just unleashed a new single entitled “Shot In The Dark.” The song sees the lineup of Angus Young [lead guitar], Brian Johnson [lead vocals], Cliff Williams [bass guitar], Phil Rudd [drums], and Stevie Young [rhythm guitar] firing on all cylinders once again.

For the album, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

POWER UP will be available in multiple configurations that will excite collectors and die-hard fans alike, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe POWER UP box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of “Shot In The Dark” blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180 gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band’s online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

TRACKLISTING: