WATCH: Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok to Post her Take on ‘Dreams’ Viral Video
What better way to make your TikTok debut?
For the past few weeks, Fleetwood Mac has enjoyed a revival of sorts after a viral TikTok video featuring their song “Dreams” went viral. It got so much love that their song recently re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at 21.
User @420doggface208 (Nathan Apodaca) recorded himself skateboarding to work drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice and lip-synching to the song.
Mick Fleetwood recently released his version the video and now, so has Stevie Nicks.
Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420dogface208 https://t.co/eg5f54bu0b pic.twitter.com/Mj1clEpnas
— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 13, 2020