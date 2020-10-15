Listen Live

WATCH: Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok to Post her Take on ‘Dreams’ Viral Video

What better way to make your TikTok debut?

For the past few weeks, Fleetwood Mac has enjoyed a revival of sorts after a viral TikTok video featuring their song “Dreams” went viral. It got so much love that their song recently re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at 21.

User @420doggface208 (Nathan Apodaca) recorded himself skateboarding to work drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice and lip-synching to the song.

Mick Fleetwood recently released his version the video and now, so has Stevie Nicks.

 

