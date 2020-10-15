Bubble Concerts Are Here

This way not be the way the future for looks live concert experiences, but it is one way around the current problem of crowd gathering and and being able to catch a live performance together. The Flaming Lips recently performed a concert “experiment” where everyone in the audience was enclosed in giant bubbles. The band’s front man has been using a bubble throughout his career as a way to walk out on top of the crowd, but their recent show in Oklahoma City marked the first time the band had fans in the bubbles.

While it looks bizarre, and you’d have to wonder what the air quality would be like inside the bubble, fans seemed to really enjoy the experience, and who knows, maybe in the short term, this could be one way to take in shows in stadiums as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic while trying to keep some type of “normalness” going in our everyday lives.