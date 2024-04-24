April 24: Oasis Top The Charts In The UK For The First Time

April 24 was a pretty massive day for English rockers Oasis. That was the day their song, “Some Might Say”, became their first UK number-one hit!

The song was on their second album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? And was the band’s sixth released single.

“Some Might Say” was written by Noel Gallagher, and tells a story of life’s ups and downs. Noel wanted to send a message with the lyrics. That message is even though things might not be great, there is always hope for better days ahead. But where did the inspiration come from?

Well, Noel drew a lot of inspiration from the song “Fuzzy” by Grant Lee Buffalo. This is shocking because both the songs sound so different. “Fuzzy” being a more laid-back acoustic song compared to “Some Might Say” which is a bit more in your face.

It was also the final song to feature Oasis’ original Drummer, Tony McCarroll. He was asked to leave the band before the recording sessions for the album after fighting Liam Gallagher.

To this day the album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Is one of Oasis’ biggest albums. And with a song like “Some Might Say” leading the charge it’s easy to see why. Check out the video below

Other Notable Rock Events From April 24

1959 – Buddy Holly was sitting at number one on the UK charts with the song “ It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” originally a Paul Anka song.

1961 – Bob Dylan Appeared on Harry Belafonte’s album The Midnight Special. He played the harmonica on the track.

1968 – The Beatles’ new company Apple Records turned down an offer to sign a new artist, that artist was David Bowie.

1975 – Peter Ham of the band Badfinger committed suicide at the age of 27.

1976 – Paul McCartney and John Lennon got together to watch Saturday Night Live at Lennon’s apartment. The producer of the show, Lorne Michaels, tried to get them to come to play a few songs, but they were too tired. It was the last time Lennon and McCartney would see each other.

1992- David Bowie married Somali-born actress and supermodel Iman in Switzerland.

Rock Birthdays

1945 – Doug Clifford of Creedence Clearwater Revival (Drums)

1951 – Nigel Harrison of Blondie (Bass)

1958 – Borris Williams of The Cure (Drums)

1967 – Paty Schemel of Hole (Drums)

1967 – Shannon Larkin of Godsmack (Drums)

1968 – Aaron Comess of The Spin Doctors (Drums)

1974 – Brian Marshall of Creed (Bass)

On This Day In History – April 24

April 24 has been an eventful day for Rock and Roll. Massive songs were released and tons of legends were born. We can’t wait to see what the future holds!