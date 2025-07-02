Twenty years ago today, Barrie hosted the "Live 8"music festival at Molson Park

Before it was home to the Keg, Cabela's, and Toys R Us, Park Place Barrie was the site of a monumental music festival, "Live 8."

On July 2, 2005, over 20 big-name bands, including Deep Purple and Motley Crue, performed at what was then known as Molson Park, located on Mapleview Drive on the city's south side.

It was to serve as the 20th anniversary of "Live Aid," a benefit concert for famine in Ethiopia.

Barrie wasn't the first choice for "Live 8", which at one point was expected to draw nearly 150 thousand people.

Locations such as Toronto and Ottawa fell through, and that's when Barrie stepped up to the occasion.

Canadian actors Dan Akroyd and Tom Green hosted a day-long musical event, serving as comic relief between bands.

The event was a special one to attend, as tickets were free, but entry was only granted through a lottery system.

One of the acts, Great Big Sea, had a rough start to the day as they lost all their instruments in transit. The group had to borrow instruments from other acts and did an acoustic set instead.

Jason, a Barrie resident who attended the show 20 years ago, says the day was so swelteringly hot that people started selling water bottles for insane prices.

" One guy offered to sell me a bottle of water for $50, I told him to keep it and I'll take an ambulance for $45."

He jokes that there is a YouTube Video of him at the show playing air guitar to "Smoke on the Water," while wearing a Pepsi hat.

Rock 95 played a small but visible role in the festivities. Host of the Rock 95 morning crew Craig Ross says they handed out beach balls with the Rock 95 logo on it, which were then seen all over the world.

In honour of the anniversary, YouTube will be releasing a two-part special, expected to be posted at 4:45 on June 2.

The day's lineup included these main acts.

African Guitar Summit

The Bachman Cummings Band

Bad Company

Barenaked Ladies

Blue Rodeo

Bruce Cockburn

Bryan Adams

Deep Purple

Dobacaracol

Gordon Lightfoot

Great Big Sea

Jann Arden

Jet

K'naan

Les Trois Accords

Mötley Crüe

Neil Young

Our Lady Peace

Run-D.M.C.

Sam Roberts

Simple Plan

The Tragically Hip

Tom Cochrane

Feature image via YouTube