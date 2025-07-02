Listen Live

Twenty years ago today, Barrie hosted the "Live 8"music festival at Molson Park

Music | On This Day
Published July 2, 2025
By MJ
Live 8 Barrie Via Youtube

Before it was home to the Keg, Cabela's, and Toys R Us, Park Place Barrie was the site of a monumental music festival, "Live 8."

On July 2, 2005, over 20 big-name bands, including Deep Purple and Motley Crue, performed at what was then known as Molson Park, located on Mapleview Drive on the city's south side.

It was to serve as the 20th anniversary of "Live Aid," a benefit concert for famine in Ethiopia.

Barrie wasn't the first choice for "Live 8", which at one point was expected to draw nearly 150 thousand people.

Locations such as Toronto and Ottawa fell through, and that's when Barrie stepped up to the occasion.

Canadian actors Dan Akroyd and Tom Green hosted a day-long musical event, serving as comic relief between bands.

The event was a special one to attend, as tickets were free, but entry was only granted through a lottery system.

One of the acts, Great Big Sea, had a rough start to the day as they lost all their instruments in transit. The group had to borrow instruments from other acts and did an acoustic set instead.

Jason, a Barrie resident who attended the show 20 years ago, says the day was so swelteringly hot that people started selling water bottles for insane prices.

" One guy offered to sell me a bottle of water for $50, I told him to keep it and I'll take an ambulance for $45."

He jokes that there is a YouTube Video of him at the show playing air guitar to "Smoke on the Water," while wearing a Pepsi hat.

Rock 95 played a small but visible role in the festivities. Host of the Rock 95 morning crew Craig Ross says they handed out beach balls with the Rock 95 logo on it, which were then seen all over the world.

In honour of the anniversary, YouTube will be releasing a two-part special, expected to be posted at 4:45 on June 2.

The day's lineup included these main acts.

   African Guitar Summit

   The Bachman Cummings Band

   Bad Company

   Barenaked Ladies

   Blue Rodeo

   Bruce Cockburn

   Bryan Adams

   Deep Purple

   Dobacaracol

   Gordon Lightfoot

   Great Big Sea

   Jann Arden

   Jet

   K'naan

   Les Trois Accords

   Mötley Crüe

   Neil Young

   Our Lady Peace

   Run-D.M.C.

   Sam Roberts

   Simple Plan

   The Tragically Hip

   Tom Cochrane

Feature image via YouTube

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close