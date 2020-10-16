Listen: Finger Eleven Celebrates “Paralyzer” Hitting 100 Million Streams on Spotify by Releasing Acoustic Version
Congratulations boys!
Finger Eleven’s song “Paralyzer” has broken One Hundred Million Streams on Spotify. To celebrate, the band has released an acoustic version of the song.
They also released a thank you video. Check it out here:
Craig and Cat got the chance to chat with Finger Eleven’s guitarist, James Black about the milestone. Here’s the interview:
And finally, if you want to check out those plaques he was talking about in the interview, James sent us a picture.