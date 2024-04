It’s been a minute but the New Rock Hour on Rock 95 has returned with Rachel. That also means we’ve got a slot for you with the Garage To Glory Band/ Artist of the Week.

If you think your sound would fit alongside AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, the Tragically Hip or Rush tell us all about you, send us something to listen to, and you could be on the New Rock Hour with Rachel.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER