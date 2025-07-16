Good News & Bad News With 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower

If you know me, you know that "looking up" is my favourite pastttime. Staring into the night sky and catching that whoosh of a falling star just hits different. So, the Perseid Meteor Shower, often dubbed the “tears of St. Lawrence,” is one of the year’s most spectacular sky events for you and I.

What exactly are the Perseids? Simply put—they’re debris from Comet Swift–Tuttle blazing through Earth’s orbit. As our planet plows through this cosmic dust, those particles burn up in our atmosphere, lighting up the sky with streaks of light you can see with your bare eyes, even if some of those particles are the size of a grain of sand!

The shower officially kicks off (tomorrow) July 17, 2025, and will ramp up in intensity in the following weeks. The legendary peak—when meteor rates can shoot up—lands after midnight August 12–13. During the peak, you might see up to 50–100 meteors per hour, which sounds amazing in theory… until you factor in moonlight that washes out the fainter streaks.

Good News & Bad News

Here’s the good news/bad news trade-off:

Watch now (July 17–28) : You’ll get darker, moon-free skies , but only a few meteors per hour .

: You’ll get , but only . Wait for mid-August: You’ll potentially see tons more meteors, but the bright waning gibbous moon will flood the sky with light.

Think of it this way: early viewing is for the zen, relaxed vibe—sit back, enjoy a handful of shooting stars in a pitch-black sky. The peak is for adrenaline seekers—go big or go home, just know that many meteors might be too faint to notice.

🌌 Where to Watch in Simcoe County

For top-tier dark skies, check out these local stargazing spots:

Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve (near Gravenhurst): A 2‑hour drive, but world-class stargazing territory with 360° views.

(near Gravenhurst): A 2‑hour drive, but world-class stargazing territory with 360° views. Awenda Provincial Park : Just over an hour north of Barrie and well away from city lights.

: Just over an hour north of Barrie and well away from city lights. Minesing Wetlands and Tiny Marsh Wildlife Area : Great local options with minimal light pollution and wide-open skies.

and : Great local options with minimal light pollution and wide-open skies. Pull over alongside any of the countless County Roads or Sideroads where there isn't any light for a long stretch

Personally, I like going out past the Collingwood Airport & finding a quiet sideroad. So, bring a blanket, a red-light flashlight, maybe a thermos of coffee, (or any kind of natural, plant based experience enhancer ;)) and let the universe put on a show. Whether you start tomorrow or hold out for the big meteor burst in August, the Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 is a cosmic gift worth catching.

Always look up!