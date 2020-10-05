WATCH: Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Video Featuring Fleetwood Mac Song
'Dreams' got a lot of love after the original video was posted
Last month, TikTok user Nathan Apodaca (@420doggface208) went viral when he posted a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.
@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
The video was viewed over 21 million times and has over 4 million likes on TikTok. Fleetwood Mac also saw an uptick in streaming numbers for their song ‘Dreams’. Sales increased 184% in the first three days of the video being posted and streaming numbers saw a 242% boost.
Mick Fleetwood joined in on the fun by recreating the video himself.
@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac