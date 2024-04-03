April 3: Keith Richards Denies Doing Drugs With Fathers Ashes

Bert and Doris Richards gave birth to one of the most influential musicians to ever touch a guitar. Keith Richards, the beloved guitarist for The Rolling Stones, was born on December 18, 1943. From that day forward he has lived an eventful life.

From world tours to substance abuse issues, if you can think of a scenario, he’s likely already been there. But no story is as bizarre as the rumor of him combining his father’s ashes with cocaine and snorting them.

Keith and his dad had a rough start to their relationship becoming estranged for a long time. But they were able to set aside their differences and mend the relationship in the 80’s. They remained close until Bert Richards unfortunately passed away in 2002 at the age of 84.

shortly after the loss, Keith was in an interview with NME’s Mark Beaumont, where he was asked about his dad. Keith jokingly said, “He was cremated and I couldn’t resist grinding him up with a little bit of blow”. The comment, intended as a joke, didn’t seem like one to Mark.

The story traveled far and wide. So far in fact, Mark Beaumont did an interview with BBC about the story. In that interview, he said that Keith offered far too many details for the story to be false.

But in 2007, Keith Richards denied the rumors. His manager Jane Rose appeared in an interview with MTV News and said Keith made the remark “in jest”. going on to say she couldn’t believe anyone could take the statement seriously.

It’s hard to believe that Keith actually did combine his father’s ashes with drugs. Especially when you remember he is famous for his light-hearted nature, and never passing up on a good joke. But in this case, you can’t be too sure.

Did he do it or not? That’s for you to decide. Check out Keith Richards’ video for “Hate It When You Leave”

Other Notable Rock Events From April 3

1964 – Bob Dylan made his first appearance on the UK charts with the song “Times Are A-Changing”. Which he intended to be an anthem for change at the time

1967 – George Harrison recorded the lead vocals and sitar for the song “Within You Without You” on Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band

1969 – The Doors frontman Jim Morrison turned himself in to the FBI. He was charged with multiple cases of lewd behavior and public exposure at a show in Miami.

1975 – Steve Miller was charged with setting fire to Benita Diorios’ clothes. When the police arrived, Miller got into a fight with them which resulted in a resisting arrest charge as well

1976 – The Sex Pistols opened for The 101’ers at a show in London. The Pistols were unknown at that time.

1983 – U2 performed “Two Hearts Beat As One” On BBC TV after they finished their 29-date UK tour.

Rock Birthdays

1962 – Mike Ness of Social Distortion (Guitar, and vocals)

1968 – Sebastian Bach of Skid Row (Vocals)

1970 – Matthew Priest of Dodgy (Drums)

On This Day In History – April 3

April 3 was an unusual day for rock history. Between the rumors of substance abuse, to bands starting to explore other genres of music, there is no shortage of things to talk about.