March 27: U2 Stop Traffic For A Video Shoot

On March 27, 1987, U2 took a unique approach to film the video for their song “Where The Streets Have No Name”.

The sun was shining, making the conditions perfect for filming. All they needed to find a spot to film. So the band started looking for locations, landing on a rooftop as the starting point. The location, chosen because it represented a judgment-free zone, was perfect.

Before long, people took notice that something was out of the ordinary. Crowds of people started gathering to see what was going on.

As the band began to play, led by the charismatic Bono, the energy was electric. Their music echoed through the city, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere. More and more people gathered, drawn by the sound and the spectacle unfolding before them.

But U2’s vision for the video went beyond a rooftop performance. They wanted to capture the essence of the song’s message. The idea of breaking down barriers. So, they decided to shut down the streets below. It was a bold move, but one that encapsulated the spirit of the song.

As the traffic came to a standstill, the band continued to play. The song became a rallying cry that united people regardless of where they were from. Proving that music has the power to change the world.

Filming for the video ran into the night, So late in fact that the city lights came on. Which made the already perfect conditions even better. When the last chord faded, U2 knew they had created something special. That something was a video that not only showcased their musical talent… But also how powerful and unifying music can be.

The city returned to its regular scheduled programming shortly after. But U2 succeeded at spreading a message of anything being possible. Check out the video below.

Other Notable Rock Events From March 27

1964 – Mick Jagger, Kieth Richards, and Andrew Oldham attended a Decca launch party for protégé singer Adrienne Posta, It was the first time Marianne Faithfull met Mick Jagger.

1967 – John Lennon and Paul McCartney were awarded the Ivor Novello Award for “Michelle”.

1971 – Bruce Springsteen and Friendly Enemies opened for The Allman Brothers in New Jersey, Tickets to the event cost $4.00.

1979 – Eric Clapton married Patti Harrison.

1984 – Bryan Adams recorded “Run To You” in Vancouver for his 4th studio album Reckless.

2007 – Scott Weiland’s wife was arrested for burning $10,000 worth of his belongings.

2012 – David Bowie’s album Ziggy Stardust was celebrated in central London with a blue plaque.

Rock Birthdays

1950 – Tony Banks of Genesis (Keyboards)

1959 – Andrew Farris of INXS (Keyboards)

1965 – Johnny April of Stained (Bass)

On This Day In History – March 27

March 27 was a massive day in Rock and Roll history and saw one of the most talked about music videos ever filmed. Ultimately making it one of the biggest days for music!