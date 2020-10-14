Cougar Stalked a Man For Six Minutes — All Caught On Tape

This video has been going viral this week, a young man was out walking in Utah and thought he came across some bobcat cubs but he was mistaken– they were cougar cubs. Way bigger animals by the way and the mother cougar then stalks the man and makes several very intense very scary movements towards the man. Yes the man survives but the six minutes are worth watching as when the full grown cougar makes the aggressive movements your heart may stop for a second. These are animals that are not often caught on camera which makes this encounter all the more fascinating.