Listen Live

WATCH: Priest Live-Streams Service, Accidentally Turns on Filters

He had no idea!

By Funny, Morning Show

With everyone currently practicing physical distancing and more people working from home, we are finding more creative ways to connect with one another.

Video conferencing and live-streaming are two ways businesses are having employees connect. Not everyone is tech savvy, however and there have been a few noteworthy fails.

Most recently a priest in Italy who attempted to live-stream a service online but accidentally turned on video filters. People watching were treated to seeing him wearing a space helmet, lifting weights, and wearing sunglasses and a fedora.

Related posts

Bon Jovi Needs Your Help to Write his Next Song

WATCH: Steve Martin Playing Banjo in the Woods is What We All Need Right Now

Neil Diamond Modifies ‘Sweet Caroline’

WATCH: Raptors’ Coach Nick Nurse Releases Hand Washing Video

Watch Netflix Canada With Friends While Social Distancing with New Add-On

The Arkells’ Response To COVID-19 May Be The Best One Yet

Italians Across The Country Are Singing and Dancing From Balconies During Quarantine

What is Social Distancing?

How Are You Spending St Practice day?