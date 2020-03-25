WATCH: Priest Live-Streams Service, Accidentally Turns on Filters

With everyone currently practicing physical distancing and more people working from home, we are finding more creative ways to connect with one another.

Video conferencing and live-streaming are two ways businesses are having employees connect. Not everyone is tech savvy, however and there have been a few noteworthy fails.

Most recently a priest in Italy who attempted to live-stream a service online but accidentally turned on video filters. People watching were treated to seeing him wearing a space helmet, lifting weights, and wearing sunglasses and a fedora.