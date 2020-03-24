Bon Jovi Needs Your Help to Write his Next Song
"Tell me what you're going through"
Jon Bon Jovi has asked fans on Instagram to help him write his new song, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.
He posted a video sharing the first verse and chorus for a new song called, ‘Do What You Can’ and he’s asking us to help finish the song.
This post comes after his keyboardist bandmate David Bryan announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️