Bon Jovi Needs Your Help to Write his Next Song

"Tell me what you're going through"

Jon Bon Jovi has asked fans on Instagram to help him write his new song, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted a video sharing the first verse and chorus for a new song called, ‘Do What You Can’ and he’s asking us to help finish the song.

 

This post comes after his keyboardist bandmate David Bryan announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

 

