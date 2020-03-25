PREVIEW PEARL JAMS ALBUM GIGATON

I saw this poster online and thought ah sweet what a great idea, and likely Rock 95 listeners will dig this. Now I know there are some people on social media that post things without reading them, share things they haven’t even looked at, send videos without viewing them first — I’m not one of those people. This is legit. Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is due out on March 27th. Don’t want to wait? I get it. I’m getting bored myself. Give the number a call and have a listen.