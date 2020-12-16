Tom Cruise Screams at Employees For Breaking Covid-19 Protocols

Mission Impossible 7 filming is currently underway, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. The filming of a movie takes a lot of moving parts and a heck of a lot of crew on set, so to film one during pandemic certainly provides its obstacles. From what we know so far, the movie does not plan to involve the pandemic into the plot, which means the cast is not wearing a mask while being filmed, making it all the more important to obey protocols of distancing. Judging by the audio it seems as if some crew may have broken some rules and Tom lays into them for it.

