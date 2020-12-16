Listen Live

Year 3 of Sweet, Sweet Revenge!

Youtuber Mark Rober is making porch pirates miserable again!

It’s been 3 years since Youtuber Mark Rober made his first Glitter Bomb for his local porch pirates. After the local police said there wasn’t much they could do for hi stolen packages, he decided to retaliate.

Then he did it again last year, enlisting the booby trap king, Kevin McCallister himself, Macaulay Culkin.

This year of course there are a few upgrades including 4 skunk fart spray bottles, police lights, super glue, and even made a way to prevent the unsuspecting victim from putting the lid back on and letting you get to see the full aftermath of the glitter, fart shenanigans happening.

You can also enjoy a bunch of car thieves trying to find a bathroom…

 

OH, and they got call scammers too! (More will come later.)

