UFC’s Bruce Buffer Breaks Up With A Man’s Girlfriend For Him

$299 well spent?

Bruce Buffer is on the popular app CAMEO, which allows customers to pay celebrities to give a personalized message. Usually a congratulatory message about a new job or baby, or house — a significant life event in general is when you would fork over some money for a message from a celeb. Bruce Buffer’s rate is $299 for a message, and a man decided that he would pay the fee to have the showman deliver the bad news of breaking up with his girlfriend.

