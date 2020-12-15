UFC’s Bruce Buffer Breaks Up With A Man’s Girlfriend For Him
$299 well spent?
Photo courtesy of www.essentaillysports.com
Bruce Buffer is on the popular app CAMEO, which allows customers to pay celebrities to give a personalized message. Usually a congratulatory message about a new job or baby, or house — a significant life event in general is when you would fork over some money for a message from a celeb. Bruce Buffer’s rate is $299 for a message, and a man decided that he would pay the fee to have the showman deliver the bad news of breaking up with his girlfriend.
This would be quite the way to find out you got dumped @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/P1dOaKsJJw
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 13, 2020