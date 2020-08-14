This “Do’s and Don’t’s” List From the 1918 Pandemic Looks Very Familiar
"Wear a mask"
Almost 100 years ago, the world was facing a different pandemic: the Spanish Flu.
History really does repeat itself, because people were having the same arguments about wearing a mask and social distancing back then as we are now.
Here’s a list of “Do’s and Don’t’s” that was uncovered from the 1918 pandemic.
Spanish flu recommendations. History repeats itself. #LongCovid pic.twitter.com/oZ7gCEgVSu
— Talya Varga (@TalyaVarga) August 8, 2020