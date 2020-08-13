Robert Pattinson & Tom Holland Star In ‘The Devil All The Time’

It’s tough seeing movies release trailers now because in the back of our minds we are constantly thinking, “yeah but is it actually going to come out soon?” The answer for this movie is YES, because Netflix is behind the project. Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland both big names in the industry star in this film about what looks like some small town drama. Pattinson portrays a preacher with a dark and twisted past as the trailer eludes to. We are craving content at this point and this looks like it will do the trick. September 16th it arrives on Netflix.