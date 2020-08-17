FULL DAY SOCCER CAMP – AUGUST 17-21
|Our full day soccer camp will start at 9am each day with warm-ups, followed by Breakout sessions where players will learn new skills. Team Games and Coach’s Corner will follow. After a lunch break, players will participate in Tournament Games until 3pm.
A morning and afternoon snack will be provided, however, players will need to bring a packed, nut-free lunch with them.
Pinewoods Chapel Soccer Camp will take place at our brand new facility located at 9058 Line 5 in Angus, Ontario. Our north field has room for 3 soccer fields, with easy access to the building for water and bathroom breaks. Tents will provide shaded areas for rest for players that need it.
*COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS*
Due to Covid-19 Precautions, we will be conducting Soccer Camp 2020 differently than in past years. Please read the details here: Soccer.PinewoodsChapel.com/covid
August 17-21, 2020 ~ Ages 6-12
Pinewoods Chapel, 9058 Line 5, Angus, Ontario