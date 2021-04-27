The Rolling Stones Launch New Clothing And Lifestyle Collection

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones have meshed rock ‘n’ roll and beach and surf culture together to create their new fashion collection, RS No.9 SS21.

You’ll see their famous tongue and lips logo on summery-coloured shirts.

They have a flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho. The store has a glass floor that’s decorated with many of the band’s lyrics, and the fitting rooms are covered in their iconic album artwork.

Main Image via Twitter / @RollingStones