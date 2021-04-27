Listen Live

The Rolling Stones Launch New Clothing And Lifestyle Collection

RS No.9 SS21

By Host Blogs

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones have meshed rock ‘n’ roll and beach and surf culture together to create their new fashion collection, RS No.9 SS21.

You’ll see their famous tongue and lips logo on summery-coloured shirts.

They have a flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho. The store has a glass floor that’s decorated with many of the band’s lyrics, and the fitting rooms are covered in their iconic album artwork.

Main Image via Twitter / @RollingStones

Related posts

Pippin, The Cat Doesn’t Let His Disability Get In The Way Of Living A Full Life

California Weather Reporter Gets Forecast Crashed By Young Son

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Goes Viral And Makes History

Arkells Get Featured In TSN Hockey Montage As Canada Goes For Gold In World Juniors

Today Marks The 40th Anniversary Of The Death of John Lennon

WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Release ‘Somebody To Love’ Performance Video

WATCH: Beaver Breaks Through Ice Like She’s Superman In Viral Video

Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ Was Released 50 Years Ago Today

‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis Has Become The First ’90s Song To Hit A Billion Streams