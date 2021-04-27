WATCH: Elton John Perform ‘Bennie & The Jets’ With Fellow Brit Dua Lipa

Elton John wasn’t at the Oscars Sunday night but he did throw an extravagant watch party where he dueted with pop star and fellow Brit Dua Lipa.

He kept with his annual tradition with the 29th Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.

Check out their performance below of Elton John’s classic ‘Bennie & The Jets.’



YouTube / Chill Of Brando

They were both dressed to the nines in all sparkles and sequins.

Main Image via Twitter / @ETCanada