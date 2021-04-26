Listen Live

Icelandic Volcano Is The Perfect Backdrop For Kaleo’s ‘Skinny’

is this the most epic backdrop for a music video ever?

Kaleo is a band from Iceland, and in the past have filmed their music videos in picturesque locations in their country (like deep inside a cave), but nothing is as cool as in front of an active volcano. Feel like this is any photographers, or cinematophers dream to be able to get so close to a natural phenomenon. There have been plenty of tourists flock to the mountain to check out the lava erupting but this is the first music that has featured the epic sight.

Have a listen to ‘Skinny’ from Kaleo and have your mind blow with this video.

