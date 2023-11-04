Listen Live

MUST WATCH: Peter Jackson Did An Amazing Job With The New Beatles Song Music Video

This Video was magically made and may bring a tear to your eye

By Audio, Host Blogs, Top Audio

It’s finally here. If you haven’t heard the ‘new’ Beatles song, what have you been doing? The song was released Thursday Nov 2nd, and the video came out 24 hours later. Peter Jackson who was the man behind the latest Beatles special was at the helm for this video, and he blew it out of the water. This is a masterpiece.

Enjoy ‘Now And Then’ below, the last Beatles song that will ever be released.

Related posts

Brand New Beatles “Now And Then”

Flavor Flav ‘Sang’ The Star Spangled Banner Last Night At The Milwaukee Bucks Game…

Robert Plant Performed ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Live For The First Time In 16 years