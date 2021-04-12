The Biggest Sporting Moment From The Weekend

What a huge weekend for sports, Golf fans had been busy for 4 days with golf’s most prestigious tournament, The Masters, taking place in Augusta, Georgia over the weekend. Wrestling fans had this weekend circled because Wrestlemania was happening with a two night affair Saturday and Sunday — so it’s not surprising if between getting caught up in all that, plus hockey and baseball, that you missed the biggest sporting moment of the weekend. Which came in bowling actually…

Guy hit a 7-10 split — only time I’ve seen that happen was on the Flintstones when the ball actually breaks in half..