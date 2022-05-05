How Star Wars Celebrated May The 4th

Happy Star Wars Day!

Did you know the first May The Fourth was celebrated in Toronto?

From Star Wars Day Wikipedia

“In 2011, the first organized celebration of Star Wars Day took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Toronto Underground Cinema. Produced by Sean Ward and Alice Quinn, festivities included an Original Trilogy Trivia Game Show; a costume contest with celebrity judges; and the web’s best tribute films, mash-ups, parodies, and remixes on the big screen. The second annual edition took place on Friday, May 4, 2012”

11 years later, Star Wars made sure today was a great day to be a fan of the series.

The 2022 edition started with the trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series being released.

There is a series coming that goes into the making of The Book of Boba Fett

Experience #TheBookofBobaFett in a whole new way. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tzB0QfUHS7 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2022

Here’s a 16-minute feature about how the sounds for Star Wars are created.

We’ve got more behind the scene’s content coming, this one on the camera and light tricks that were used in the making of the movies.

Light & Magic, a six-part series about the legendary work of @ILMVFX, starts streaming July 27 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HMtel8Sgxx — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2022

Spotify got in on the celebrations as well, by letting you mix your favourite music with favourite tracks from Star Wars heroes and villains.