Sting and Green Day Release Beach Boys Covers in Memory of Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys were a cultural phenomenon, changing the music scene with the emergence of surf rock, and how they shaped the genre of the 60's to 70's and even now.

The news broke with only a few words from Brian Wilson's social media channels on June 11 that he had passed at the age of 82.

Musical Community Says Goodbye

The musical community did not take long to share stories and admiration for Brian, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, and John Fogerty (CCR). Even the Tom Petty Facebook page posted a quote from the late artist.

Musical Tributes

Sting was in Germany for a concert when he received the news, and covered God Only Knows, a song that Sting had performed with Brian Wilson in 2008 at Carnegie Hall for the Rainforest Foundation Fund.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong also released a cover of I Get Around that the band had recorded but never got a chance to release, saying it was one of his favourite songs of all time.