Rock 95’s 2nd Annual Roof Resuce

This year has definitely taken its toll on all of us, and sometimes you need a little bit of help. That is why Rock 95 and Ainger Roofing have teamed up to give back to the community with our 2nd Annual “Roof Rescue” contest.

We’re giving one deserving person a fully installed, Owens Corning, Preferred Contractor new shingle roof valued up to $10,000.

Nominate someone you know today by filling out the form below telling us why they deserve a Roof Rescue.

It could be a family member, a friend, community hero or neighbour in need.

The Roof Rescue, brought to you by Ainger Roofing: Roofing Done Right and Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95.

