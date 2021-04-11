Cheap Trick Perform New Song On Stephen Colbert

Photo courtesy David McClister / Rolling Stone

Although this was in the works before the pandemic, if we see previously broken up bands release new music because the members have been bored during the pandemic don’t be surprised. Cheap Trick dropped a new album, In Another World, on Friday April 10th and were able to book a slot on Stephen Colbert’s late night show to play their lead single.

Check out “Boys & Girls & Rock n’ Roll” below.

Stephen's good friends Cheap Trick, the masterminds behind the legendary theme song for "The Colbert Report," make their Late Show debut with this hard-rocking single off their brand new album, "In Another World," which is out now!