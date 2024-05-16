JD Fortune Brings Music of INXS To Collingwood

For seven years he was the frontman of the international rock group INXS, after winning the Mark Burnett-produced “Rockstar: INXS” reality show almost 19 years ago. Now, JD Fortune comes to Simcoe County to perform his personalized brand of INXS’ biggest hits & other rock classics.

From Pictou County, Nova Scotia, the rocker has had a rollercoaster ride to fame & beyond. From being an Elvis tribute artist, to living in his car, to then traveling the world with one of the world’s biggest bands, it’s been a trip! Now, that international experience is coming to Collingwood, June 22nd, taking the stage at the Historic Gayety Theatre.

JD catches up with his old party pal, and fellow Pictou County native, McCully…talking all about the ride he’s been on, his new family life, and feeling like he’s a wild animal that needs to be let out of the cage!

JD FORTUNE INTERVIEW

Get your tickets for “JD Fortune Rocks INXS”, at the Historic Gayety Theatre on June 22nd, available now here.