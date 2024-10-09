Green Day uses Billy Bass, Teddy Ruxpin, and other odd ways to re-release "Dookie"

It's Green Day, the way it was never meant to be heard.

The band is re-releasing songs from their 1994 album "Dookie" in the most bizarre way possible.

They have chosen 15 objects ranging from A Teddy Ruxpin Doll, A Billy Bass fish, and a doorbell to each play a song from the hit record.

Of course, you can't walk into any store to buy these modified items, they have to be specially ordered from dookiedemastered.com

Dookie Demastered: 15 tracks. 15 formats. The way it was never meant to be heard. 30 years later. Now available at https://t.co/MD6KjVSIus pic.twitter.com/1YlPUMyFSY — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 9, 2024

Head there to find a rundown on the fifteen tracks in 15 formats and the cost.

Here's what's available and what song they play.

Burnout – Player Piano Roll

Having A Blast – Floppy Disk

Chump – Teddy Ruxpin

Longview – Doorbell

Welcome To Paradise – Game Boy Cartridge

Pulling Teeth – Toothbrush

Basket Case – Big Mouth Billy Bass

She – HitClip

Sassafras Roots – 8-track

When I Come Around – Wax Cylinder

Coming Clean – X-Ray Record

Emenius Sleepus – Answering Machine

In The End – MiniDisc

F.O.D. – Fisher Price Record

All By Myself – Music Box

Items from Demastered "Dookie" album, from Greenday via www.dookiedemastered.com/

Items are only available until October 11, 2025.