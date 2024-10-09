Green Day uses Billy Bass, Teddy Ruxpin, and other odd ways to re-release "Dookie"
It's Green Day, the way it was never meant to be heard.
The band is re-releasing songs from their 1994 album "Dookie" in the most bizarre way possible.
They have chosen 15 objects ranging from A Teddy Ruxpin Doll, A Billy Bass fish, and a doorbell to each play a song from the hit record.
Of course, you can't walk into any store to buy these modified items, they have to be specially ordered from dookiedemastered.com
Dookie Demastered: 15 tracks. 15 formats. The way it was never meant to be heard. 30 years later. Now available at https://t.co/MD6KjVSIus pic.twitter.com/1YlPUMyFSY— Green Day (@GreenDay) October 9, 2024
Head there to find a rundown on the fifteen tracks in 15 formats and the cost.
Here's what's available and what song they play.
Burnout – Player Piano Roll
Having A Blast – Floppy Disk
Chump – Teddy Ruxpin
Longview – Doorbell
Welcome To Paradise – Game Boy Cartridge
Pulling Teeth – Toothbrush
Basket Case – Big Mouth Billy Bass
She – HitClip
Sassafras Roots – 8-track
When I Come Around – Wax Cylinder
Coming Clean – X-Ray Record
Emenius Sleepus – Answering Machine
In The End – MiniDisc
F.O.D. – Fisher Price Record
All By Myself – Music Box
Items are only available until October 11, 2025.
Live and amplified
Snag Our Newsletter
Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.