Cameron Whitcomb Drops Gritty Folk-Rock Anthem “Quitter” — And It Hits Hard

Canadian artist Cameron Whitcomb isn’t pulling punches with his latest single. At just 21, the Nanaimo-born artist has unleashed “Quitter” — a defiant, soul-baring track about battling addiction and refusing to give up — and it’s got all the makings of a modern folk-rock powerhouse.

Released via Atlantic Records, “Quitter” is already making serious waves, landing Whitcomb his first appearance on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 at No. 96 and racking up over 3 million views on Instagram before it even dropped.

Anthemic and Unapologetically Raw

Musically, “Quitter” sits in the gritty sweet spot where folk storytelling meets alt-rock energy. It's driven by a stomp-clap beat and a weathered vocal delivery that draws instant comparisons to Noah Kahan — but with a growl that’s all Whitcomb.

Lines like “She can't take my calls when I'm too drunk to dial” make it clear: this isn’t a polished radio pop song — it’s a hard look in the mirror.

Listen To "Quitter" From Cameron Whitcomb

From the Pipeline to the Stage

Whitcomb’s backstory reads like rock folklore. After leaving home at 17 to work on a pipeline in Kamloops, B.C., he stumbled into music through karaoke nights. A Reddit video of him singing got him a golden ticket to American Idol, where he eventually cracked the Top 20 in 2022.

Since then, he’s built a loyal fanbase online — including over a million TikTok followers — and gained momentum with independently released tracks like “The Devil I’ve Seen,” known for its no-frills, emotionally loaded songwriting.

A New Era Kicks Off with the Quitter Tour

Whitcomb is bringing his raw live energy to stages across the U.S. this fall with the launch of the Quitter Tour, starting October 1 in Portland, Oregon. He’ll hit major U.S. cities before wrapping up the year with Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and more this December.

Artist pre-sale begins July 30, with general tickets on sale August 2. Full dates and info are up at thecamwhitcomb.com.

Rock Needs More Voices Like This

There’s something undeniably real about Cameron Whitcomb. He’s not trying to fit into a mould — and that’s exactly what rock needs right now. “Quitter” isn’t just a song about surviving — it’s a shout from the edge, a pulse of pain and purpose that’ll stick with you long after the last chord.

Whitcomb may be new to the charts, but if this track is any indication, he’s not just arriving — he’s about to blow the doors off.