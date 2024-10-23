October 23: Nirvana Brings Grunge To The UK

Nirvana’s first show in the UK happened on October 23, 1989. The venue... A place called the Astoria Theatre in London. At the time, Nirvana wasn’t the big band we know today.

RELATED: October 9: The World Remembers John Lennon

They were still getting started and had just put out their first album called Bleach. That night, they were playing as the opening act for another band named Tad.

The crowd at the show wasn’t huge, but they were excited. People were starting to hear about Nirvana’s loud, messy, and different sound.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Kurt Cobain came out with his bandmates, Krist Novoselic on bass, and Chad Channing on drums. The show happened a few years before the band brought in Dave Grohl.

As soon as they started playing, the crowd could feel the band’s energy. Nirvana’s music was raw and loud. They played songs from Bleach, like "Blew," "About a Girl," and "School."

These songs were full of heavy guitar sounds and Kurt’s growly voice. The crowd wasn’t sure what to make of it at first, but they quickly got into it. It was something new and exciting.

The show didn't go perfectly though (did a Nirvana show ever?)... Kurt broke a guitar string!

But instead of getting upset or stopping, he just switched guitars and kept on playing. That’s one of the things that made Nirvana cool—they didn’t worry about being perfect. They just wanted to put on a great show, no matter what.

People could tell there was something special about this group.

The crowd loved it, even though Nirvana wasn’t a huge band yet. People could tell there was something special about this group. They had a wild, free spirit that made them stand out. By the end of the show, Nirvana had won over the audience with their crazy energy and rough, powerful music.

This first show in London was important because it introduced Nirvana to the UK music scene. A few years later, they would come back to the UK as superstars with their hit album Nevermind. But on this night in 1989, they were just starting to make their mark, and the lucky people who were there got to see a band that would soon change rock music forever.

Other Notable Rock Events From October 23

1963 - The Beatles finished the last recording session for their album With The Beatles.

1963 - Bob Dylan Finished recording his hit “The Times They Are A-Changing”. His vision was that this song would become an anthem for change.

1964 - The remaining members of the band Buddy and the Kings were killed in a plane crash on their way to Harris County.

1966 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded their first single titled “Hey Joe”.

1976 - Led Zepplin appeared on Television for the first time.

1980 - Mark David Chapman resigned from his job as a security worker. He would go on to murder John Lennon later this year

1993 - Meatloaf finally scored his first number-one single in the UK for “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”. The song would go on to be number one in more than 20 countries

1995 - Def Leppard set a Guinness World Record after they played 3 shows in three different continents within 24 hours.

Rock Birthdays

1949 - Michael Burston of Motorhead (Guitar)

1964 - Roberto Trujillo of Metallica (Bass)

On This Day In History - October 23

October 23 has been a big day in rock history. From famous albums to unforgettable concerts, this date shows how important rock music is to us. It’s a great time to look back and enjoy the songs and moments that have shaped the music we love. Rock history on October 23 will always be special! Keep on rocking in the free world and I’ll see you next week