June 11: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

Here’s a quick look at some memorable moments and milestones from music history over the past decades on June 11. From iconic releases and legendary artists to significant events that shaped the industry, these highlights showcase the ever-changing landscape of music.

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on June 11

2024 – Kate Bush’s 1974 Les Paul guitar, used in the ‘Wuthering Heights’ solo, sold at auction for £21,500. The guitar was played by Ian Bairnson, who passed away in 2023.

2019 – The Ninth US Circuit Court reviewed whether Led Zeppelin copied the guitar riff from Spirit’s 1968 song "Taurus" in "Stairway to Heaven." A 2016 jury had ruled no infringement.

2016 – Rod Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his music and charity work. He expressed a desire to use the honor to continue making a positive impact.

2015 – Ray Davies of The Kinks received the London Legend Award. The honor recognized his significant contributions to music.

2012 – Lisa Marie Presley approved a hologram of Elvis Presley for possible use in albums and appearances. This aimed to keep Elvis’s legacy alive through new technology.

2011 – Pink Floyd’s "The Dark Side of the Moon" re-entered the Billboard charts after 1,000 weeks. The 1973 album remains a timeless classic.

2009 – Yoko Ono received her first lifetime achievement honor at the Mojo awards. She has had a prolific career both solo and with John Lennon.

2009 – Chastity Bono announced plans for gender reassignment surgery and legally became Chaz Bono in 2010.

2009 – Peter Doherty pleaded guilty to heroin possession and driving without a license. He was arrested after erratic driving following a concert.

2008 – The American Federation of Musicians sued the producers of American Idol over unpaid royalties for re-recorded live music. The lawsuit alleged a breach of their agreement.

2008 – Nancy Sinatra urged lawmakers to grant royalties to all musicians for radio airplay. She continued her father’s legacy supporting artists’ rights.

2005 – Jimmy Page was awarded an OBE, and Brian May received a CBE from the Queen. Both are founding members of iconic rock bands Led Zeppelin and Queen.

2002 – Paul McCartney married Heather Mills in a castle ceremony attended by celebrities and family. The couple divorced in 2008.

1992 – Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA joined U2 onstage in Stockholm to perform "Dancing Queen." ABBA had split ten years earlier.

1991 – Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first new album since their 1977 plane crash. The album featured the return of guitarist Ed King.

1971 – Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson injured his hand, stopping him from playing live for nearly three years.

1968 – A fire interrupted The Rolling Stones while recording “Sympathy For The Devil.”

Rock Birthdays: June 11

1940 - Joseph DiNicola of Joey and The Starlighters (Vocals and saxophone)

1946 - John Lawton of Uriah Heep (Vocals)

1947 - Richard Palmer-James of King Crimson and Supertramp (Vocals)

1949 - Frank Beard of ZZ Top (Drums)

1952 - Donnie Van Zant of 38 Special (Vocals and guitar)

1954 - Johnny Neel of The Allman Brothers Band (Vocals)

June 11: On This Day In Rock History

These moments on June 11 remind us how music constantly evolves, influences culture, and connects people across generations. Whether through triumphs or challenges, the stories behind the songs keep the spirit of music alive and thriving.