June 18: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

June 18 has etched its name into rock history with a diverse array of events, spanning from legal headlines and tragic goodbyes to celebrated milestones and unique releases. From classic rock royalty marking significant birthdays to musical innovations and surprising chart battles, this date has consistently delivered memorable moments.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on June 18

2015 – A star-studded gala in New York City saw legendary artists like Van Morrison, Cyndi Lauper, and Toby Keith inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Posthumous honors were also bestowed upon The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia and his longtime lyricist Robert Hunter.

2011 – Clarence Clemons, the powerful saxophonist affectionately known as "the Big Man," who was instrumental in shaping Bruce Springsteen's signature sound with the E Street Band, passed away at 69, just six days after suffering a stroke at his Florida residence.

2010 – John Lennon's original handwritten lyrics for The Beatles' epic track 'A Day In The Life' fetched a staggering $1.2 million at an auction held by Sotheby's in New York. The unique double-sided sheet featured notes in various inks, including corrections by Lennon himself.

2008 – A Los Angeles hotel initiated legal action against producer Phil Spector, seeking over $100,000 in unpaid bills related to legal fees and expert witness costs incurred during his murder trial, which had previously ended in a hung jury.

2006 – Paul McCartney's classic 1967 song, "When I'm Sixty-Four," became a reality as the former Beatle celebrated his 64th birthday.

2002 – U2's efforts to prevent the demolition of their beloved Hanover Quay studio in Dublin were unsuccessful, despite an online petition signed by over 8,000 fans who sought to preserve the space where they recorded significant portions of All That You Can't Leave Behind and Pop.

1993 – Jerry Moss and Herb Alpert, the co-founders of A&M Records, announced their departure from the iconic label they established more than three decades prior. The duo had sold A&M to Polygram in 1990 for $500 million, having built the label from Alpert's Los Angeles garage in 1962, becoming home to diverse acts including The Police, The Carpenters, and Joe Cocker.

1988 – 'Doctorin' The Tardis' by The Timelords, a project from Scottish duo Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty (who later formed KLF), reached No. 1 on the UK singles chart. The track famously blended the Doctor Who theme music with elements from Gary Glitter's 'Rock and Roll (Part Two)' and Sweet's 'Blockbuster!'.

1977 – Johnny Rotten and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols were attacked and suffered stab wounds and beatings in a London pub car park. The assault was reportedly in response to the band's controversial anti-monarchist anthem 'God Save the Queen.' On the following day, other members of the band were also reportedly assaulted by a gang armed with iron pipes.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac earned their first and only US No. 1 single with 'Dreams,' a track famously written by Stevie Nicks in roughly ten minutes at the Record Plant studio in Sausalito, California. The song also reached No. 24 in the UK.

1976 – Electric Light Orchestra's "OLE ELO," a collection of their greatest hits, achieved Gold certification just as the band embarked on their first major British tour. The LP featured charting singles like "Can't Get It Out of My Head" and "Evil Woman."

1975 – Elvis Presley reportedly underwent cosmetic surgery on his face and eyes at Mid South Hospital in Memphis.

1966 – Frank Sinatra's "Strangers In The Night" surpassed The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" on the Cashbox Best Sellers chart in the US, much to the delight of a certain segment of the population.

1964 – The Beatles performed at Sydney Stadium in Australia during their tour. This concert coincided with Paul McCartney's 22nd birthday, and his post-show celebration included 17 young women who won a newspaper competition for the chance to attend.

1963 – Paul McCartney celebrated his 21st birthday at his Aunt Ginny's home, joined by family, friends, and his fellow Beatles.

1955 – Jimmy Young's rendition of 'Unchained Melody' claimed the No. 1 spot on the UK singles chart. The song, originally from the film Unchained, would later become a major hit for The Righteous Brothers in 1965.

1954 – Guitarist Danny Cedrone, who laid down the iconic lead guitar solo on "Rock Around The Clock" with Bill Haley And His Comets just a month prior, tragically died following a fall down a stairway.

1948 – Columbia Records began the widespread manufacturing of the 33-RPM long-playing record. This revolutionary new format offered up to 23 minutes of music per side, a significant improvement over the mere three minutes available on the older 78 RPM discs.

Advertisement

Rock Birthdays: June 18

1925 – Johnny Pearson who worked with Dusty Springfield and The Carpenters (Composer)

1942 – Paul McCartney of The Beatles and Wings (Vocals / Bass / Guitar)

1942 – Carl Radle of Derek and the Dominos (Bass)

1942 – Richard Perry who worked with Ringo Starr and others (Producer)

1963 – Dizzy Reed of Guns N' Roses (Keyboards).

June 18: On This Day In Rock History

June 18 stands as a testament to the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of rock and popular music history. From groundbreaking technological advancements like the LP to pivotal court cases, significant personal milestones, and moments of both triumph and tragedy, this date consistently showcases the lasting impact and evolving narrative of music across generations. The stories from this day continue to shape our understanding of the artists and events that define rock's rich legacy.