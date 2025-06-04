June 4: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

June 4 has seen some iconic moments in rock history, from legendary album releases to unforgettable live performances and notable artist milestones. Whether it’s classic rock breakthroughs or unforgettable tours, June 4 holds a special place in the story of rock music.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on June 4

2022 – Alec John Such, who played bass and helped form Bon Jovi, passed away at 70. He contributed to some of their biggest hits in the ’80s and early ’90s before leaving the band.

2020 – Rupert Hine, a British songwriter and producer known for working with artists like Rush and Stevie Nicks, died at 72. He was also part of the band Quantum Jump.

2020 – Steve Priest, the bass player and founding member of glam rock band Sweet, died aged 72. He was famous for both his energetic performances and songs like “Blockbuster.”

2014 – Handwritten works by John Lennon, including poems and letters, sold for far more than expected at a Sotheby’s auction, with one poem fetching over $140,000.

2012 – Herb Reed, founding bass vocalist of The Platters, died at 83. The group was known for several number one hits during the late 1950s.

2006 – Sandi Thom’s single “I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair)” reached the top spot on the UK charts, becoming a surprise hit.

1997 – Ronnie Lane, co-founder of Small Faces and Slim Chance, died after battling multiple sclerosis for two decades.

1997 – The body of Jeff Buckley, an influential singer-songwriter, was discovered in the Mississippi River following his disappearance.

1996 – Crowded House announced their breakup after years of success, with band members Neil and Tim Finn both having received honors for their contributions to music.

1994 – Derek “Lek” Leckenby, the accomplished lead guitarist for Herman’s Hermits, passed away at 51 after battling cancer.

1993 – Kurt Cobain was arrested following a domestic dispute involving his firearms, an incident reflecting his troubled personal life.

1992 – The U.S. Postal Service selected a youthful image of Elvis Presley for a commemorative stamp, preferring it over a later photo of his Las Vegas persona.

1992 – Iron Maiden performed undercover as “The Nodding Donkeys” at a small pub in Norwich to thank the venue owner for support.

1992 – Smokey Robinson faced a legal challenge when his half-sister Rose Ella Jones filed a lawsuit alleging she was denied royalties from songs written in the 1980s.

1990 – Stiv Bators, punk rock vocalist known for his work with The Dead Boys, died after being struck by a taxi in Paris.

1986 – The first in a series of Amnesty International benefit concerts titled “Conspiracy of Hope” featured major acts such as U2 and Sting, aiming to raise awareness for human rights.

1985 – Elton John lost a legal battle over ownership of his early songs but succeeded in recovering unpaid royalties.

1984 – Bruce Springsteen released “Born In The USA,” which became his most commercially successful album with multiple top 10 singles.

1983 – The Police’s hit “Every Breath You Take” held the number one spot in the UK for four weeks and earned several Grammy Awards.

1979 – President Jimmy Carter hosted legendary rock pioneer Chuck Berry for a special concert on the White House lawn.

1977 – The Jam’s debut single “In The City” made it onto the UK singles chart, marking the start of their influential punk career.

1976 – Columbia Records released Boz Scaggs’“Lowdown”, co-written with David Paich, who would later help form Toto. The track featured Toto members Jeff Porcaro on drums and David Hungate on bass.

1976 – The Sex Pistols played a pivotal show in Manchester that helped spark the punk rock movement.

1976 – Live performances at New York’s CBGB club featuring bands like Blondie and Talking Heads were later released, capturing the birth of punk and new wave.

1973 – Murry Wilson, father and early manager of Beach Boys members Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, passed away at age 55 from a heart attack.

1973 – Dunhill Records released Jimmy Buffett’s album A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean, a clever nod to Marty Robbins’ 1957 hit "A White Sport Coat and a Pink Carnation".

1970 – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released “Ohio,” which responded to the tragic shooting of four students by the Ohio National Guard during a Vietnam War protest. Although several AM radio stations banned the track, it still climbed to #14 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Cashbox Best Sellers charts.

1969 – Residents of Glenrowan, Australia, signed a petition over Mick Jagger being cast as the bushranger Ned Kelly in an upcoming film.

1969 – Tommy Roe scored a UK number one hit with the catchy tune “Dizzy.”

1967 – The Beatles’ album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” began a 23-week reign atop the UK album charts.

1967 – The Jimi Hendrix Experience performed alongside Procol Harum and others in London, a concert attended by Beatles members Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

1967 – The Monkees’ television show earned major recognition at the Prime Time Emmy Awards, taking home two trophies: Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy.

1966 – Janis Joplin became the lead singer of the San Francisco band Big Brother & The Holding Company.

1964 – The Beatles started their world tour in Copenhagen with Jimmy Nicol temporarily replacing an ill Ringo Starr.

1963 – The Beatles premiered their own BBC show, Pop Goes The Beatles, marking the first of sixteen episodes. This was the band’s inaugural solo program where they performed songs and interacted with fans.

1958 – On June 4, Jerry Lee Lewis renewed his marriage vows with his cousin Myra after discovering he was still legally married to his second wife, Jane Mitcham, at the time of their wedding.

Advertisement

Rock Birthdays: June 4

1990 - Zachary Farro of Paramore (Drums)

1984 - Lee Malia of Bring Me the Horizon (Guitar)

1974 - Stefan Lessard of Dave Matthews Band (Bass)

1956 - Reeves Gabrels of The Cure and who worked with David Bowie (Guitar)

1944 - Michelle Gilliam of The Mamas & Papas (Vocals)

1931 - Jeremy Lubbock who worked with Joni Mitchell (Piano)

June 4: On This Day In Rock History

June 4 has undeniably played a significant role in shaping rock music history, marking unforgettable moments from legendary performances and groundbreaking albums to the lives of iconic artists. Reflecting on these events reminds us of the lasting impact rock has had on culture and continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans alike. As the music lives on, so does the legacy of June 4 in rock history.